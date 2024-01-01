https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202150Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFigures Seated Under a Stone ArchOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202150View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2473 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2888 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2473 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2888 px | 300 dpi | 33.86 MBFree DownloadFigures Seated Under a Stone ArchMore