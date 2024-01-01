https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202188Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhalaena Aceris. Acer Rubrum (Grey Maple Moth, Red Maple), Plate 93 from James Edward Smith, the 'Natural History of the Rarer Lepidopterous Insects of Georgia', London, 1797Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202188View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 920 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2683 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3140 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3140 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 36.81 MBFree DownloadPhalaena Aceris. Acer Rubrum (Grey Maple Moth, Red Maple), Plate 93 from James Edward Smith, the 'Natural History of the Rarer Lepidopterous Insects of Georgia', London, 1797More