https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202188
Phalaena Aceris. Acer Rubrum (Grey Maple Moth, Red Maple), Plate 93 from James Edward Smith, the 'Natural History of the Rarer Lepidopterous Insects of Georgia', London, 1797

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9202188

