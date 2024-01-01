https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202204Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBoschbeek & Gorenendaal: View towards Leidschevaart and ZantvoortOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202204View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 880 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2567 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3004 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3004 px | 300 dpi | 35.22 MBFree DownloadBoschbeek & Gorenendaal: View towards Leidschevaart and ZantvoortMore