https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202215
Vanity Fair: Legal; 'Steady-going', Matthew Ingle Joyce, January 23, 1902
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9202215

