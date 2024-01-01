https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202248Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVanity Fair: Rowers; 'Ethel', Mr. Raymond Broadley Etherington-Smith, August 5, 1908Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202248View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 706 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2060 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2411 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2411 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 28.27 MBFree DownloadVanity Fair: Rowers; 'Ethel', Mr. Raymond Broadley Etherington-Smith, August 5, 1908More