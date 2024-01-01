rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202283
He Was Wounded For Our Transgressions by Francesco Bartolozzi
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

He Was Wounded For Our Transgressions by Francesco Bartolozzi

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9202283

View License

He Was Wounded For Our Transgressions by Francesco Bartolozzi

More