https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202283Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHe Was Wounded For Our Transgressions by Francesco Bartolozzi Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202283View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 943 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2751 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3220 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3220 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.75 MBFree DownloadHe Was Wounded For Our Transgressions by Francesco Bartolozzi More