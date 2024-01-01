https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202290Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVanity Fair - Clergy. 'He makes religion a tragedy, and the movement of his muscles a solemn ceremony.' Mackonchie. 31 December 1870Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202290View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 783 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2284 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2673 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2673 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 31.34 MBFree DownloadVanity Fair - Clergy. 'He makes religion a tragedy, and the movement of his muscles a solemn ceremony.' Mackonchie. 31 December 1870More