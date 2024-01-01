https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202306Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWindow in St. Dunstan's in the West, LondonOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202306View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 751 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2189 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2562 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2562 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 30.05 MBFree DownloadWindow in St. Dunstan's in the West, LondonMore