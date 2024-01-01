rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202308
Vanity Fair: Literary; 'He was born a Serene Highness but he has lived it Down', Price Louis of Battenbury, February 16, 1905
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vanity Fair: Literary; 'He was born a Serene Highness but he has lived it Down', Price Louis of Battenbury, February 16, 1905

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9202308

View License

Vanity Fair: Literary; 'He was born a Serene Highness but he has lived it Down', Price Louis of Battenbury, February 16, 1905

More