rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202311
The Durham White Ox / Of the improved Tees Water Breed, / by John Nesham, Esqr. / Bred and fed / of Houghton le Spring…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Durham White Ox / Of the improved Tees Water Breed, / by John Nesham, Esqr. / Bred and fed / of Houghton le Spring, Durham

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9202311

View License

The Durham White Ox / Of the improved Tees Water Breed, / by John Nesham, Esqr. / Bred and fed / of Houghton le Spring, Durham

More