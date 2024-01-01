https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202316Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRobert Gwillym of Atherton and His Family [1985, Cormack, YCBA Concise Catalogue]Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202316View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 943 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2750 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3218 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3218 px | 300 dpi | 37.73 MBFree DownloadRobert Gwillym of Atherton and His Family [1985, Cormack, YCBA Concise Catalogue]More