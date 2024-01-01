https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202348Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThree Skulls, Found in a Cave at Cro-Magnon, near Les Eyzies, Dordogne, France (from Casts)Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202348View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 887 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2588 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3029 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3029 px | 300 dpi | 35.51 MBFree DownloadThree Skulls, Found in a Cave at Cro-Magnon, near Les Eyzies, Dordogne, France (from Casts)More