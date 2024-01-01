rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202445
Sealing the Stone and Setting a Watch by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sealing the Stone and Setting a Watch by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9202445

View License

Sealing the Stone and Setting a Watch by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.

More