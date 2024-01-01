https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202559Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEuphorbia abyssinica J.F. Gmel. (Ethiopian Tree-Spurge): finished drawing of the tree's habit by Luigi BaluganiOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202559View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 905 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2640 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3089 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3089 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 36.22 MBFree DownloadEuphorbia abyssinica J.F. Gmel. (Ethiopian Tree-Spurge): finished drawing of the tree's habit by Luigi BaluganiMore