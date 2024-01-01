https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202604Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrass Plate for a Rector from Harlington ChurchOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202604View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 830 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2422 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2834 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2834 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 33.23 MBFree DownloadBrass Plate for a Rector from Harlington ChurchMore