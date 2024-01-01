rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202638
Study for "The Pinche or Red Tailed Monkey" (formerly the Cottenhead Marmoset)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Study for "The Pinche or Red Tailed Monkey" (formerly the Cottenhead Marmoset)

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9202638

View License

Study for "The Pinche or Red Tailed Monkey" (formerly the Cottenhead Marmoset)

More