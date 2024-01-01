https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202666Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPalace of Whitehall. The Charing Cross Side.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202666View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 700 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2041 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2389 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2389 px | 300 dpi | 28.01 MBFree DownloadPalace of Whitehall. The Charing Cross Side.More