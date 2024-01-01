rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Governor-General's and Commander-in-Chief's Camp at Jalandhar, 1 Febuary 1860
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9202670

