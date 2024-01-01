rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202686
The Lady Betty Germain Bedroom at Knole, Kent
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Lady Betty Germain Bedroom at Knole, Kent

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9202686

View License

The Lady Betty Germain Bedroom at Knole, Kent

More