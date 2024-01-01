https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202704Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe First Book of Urizen, Plate 2, "Preludium to the Book of Urizen" (Bentley 2a)Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202704View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 729 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1848 x 3042 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1848 x 3042 px | 300 dpi | 16.1 MBFree DownloadThe First Book of Urizen, Plate 2, "Preludium to the Book of Urizen" (Bentley 2a)More