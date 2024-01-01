rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202785
Second Temple of Hera, in the Foreground, First Temple of Hera in the Background, at Paestum
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Second Temple of Hera, in the Foreground, First Temple of Hera in the Background, at Paestum

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9202785

View License

Second Temple of Hera, in the Foreground, First Temple of Hera in the Background, at Paestum

More