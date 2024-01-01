https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202790Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAn Old Fisherman Repairing Nets with a Cottage in the BackgroundOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202790View LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3476 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 4068 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 4068 px | 300 dpi | 47.69 MBFree DownloadAn Old Fisherman Repairing Nets with a Cottage in the BackgroundMore