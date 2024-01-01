https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202852Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSet of Five: Eight studies: Woman with Basket, Blinkered Cart Horse, etc.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202852View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 926 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2702 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3162 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3162 px | 300 dpi | 37.07 MBFree DownloadSet of Five: Eight studies: Woman with Basket, Blinkered Cart Horse, etc.More