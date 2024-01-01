https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202995Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Lover's Letter BoxOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202995View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1986 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2517 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2946 x 4096 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1986 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2946 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 34.54 MBFree DownloadThe Lover's Letter BoxMore