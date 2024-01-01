rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203015
Brass Plates on an unidentified tomb in the Pavement of the Middle Aisle near the Chancel from
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203015

View License

