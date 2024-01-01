https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203020Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMrs. Jordan in the Character of the Comic MuseOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203020View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 774 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2257 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2641 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2641 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 30.97 MBFree DownloadMrs. Jordan in the Character of the Comic MuseMore