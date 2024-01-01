https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203023Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTomb of Hunting Shaw from Hampton ChurchyardOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203023View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3608 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2896 x 4096 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3608 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2896 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 33.95 MBFree DownloadTomb of Hunting Shaw from Hampton ChurchyardMore