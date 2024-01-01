rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203033
Fowl, Lateral View, with Skin and Underlying Fascial Layers Removed (Finished Study for Table XV) by George Stubbs
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
