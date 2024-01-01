https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203033Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFowl, Lateral View, with Skin and Underlying Fascial Layers Removed (Finished Study for Table XV) by George StubbsOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203033View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 884 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2578 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3017 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3017 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 35.37 MBFree DownloadFowl, Lateral View, with Skin and Underlying Fascial Layers Removed (Finished Study for Table XV) by George StubbsMore