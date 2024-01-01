https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203279Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung Girl Standing Barefoot by William Henry HuntOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203279View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 606 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1767 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2068 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2068 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 24.25 MBFree DownloadYoung Girl Standing Barefoot by William Henry HuntMore