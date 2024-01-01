rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203300
Tomb With Seated Lady, Supporting Herself on an Urn
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tomb With Seated Lady, Supporting Herself on an Urn

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203300

View License

Tomb With Seated Lady, Supporting Herself on an Urn

More