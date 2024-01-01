rawpixel
Early state, with revisions, of Design 23, Plate 25 of A Collection of Designs for Rural Retreats
Early state, with revisions, of Design 23, Plate 25 of A Collection of Designs for Rural Retreats

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

