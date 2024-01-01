https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203320Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Environs of London:Tomb of George Earl of Macartney, from Chiswick ChurchyardOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203320View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 825 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2407 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2817 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2817 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 33.03 MBFree DownloadThe Environs of London:Tomb of George Earl of Macartney, from Chiswick ChurchyardMore