https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203333Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChambre des Députés et Pont Louis XVI, July 30, 1828, 6 o'clock in the morningOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203333View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2461 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2874 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2461 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2874 px | 300 dpi | 33.7 MBFree DownloadChambre des Députés et Pont Louis XVI, July 30, 1828, 6 o'clock in the morningMore