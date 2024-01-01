rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203339
The Lakes of Llanberis - from the Road from Caernarfon Going to Llanberis, Caernarfonshire
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9203339

