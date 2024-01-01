https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203360Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrass Plate for John and Tomasina Goodyere from Teddington ChurchOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203360View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 879 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2565 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3002 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3002 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 35.2 MBFree DownloadBrass Plate for John and Tomasina Goodyere from Teddington ChurchMore