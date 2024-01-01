https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203372Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of Portsmouth Harbor with Shipping, Showing Buildings on ShoreOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203372View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 739 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2155 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2522 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2522 px | 300 dpi | 29.57 MBFree DownloadView of Portsmouth Harbor with Shipping, Showing Buildings on ShoreMore