rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203437
Human Figure, Anterior View (Intended for a Plate That was Never Published) by George Stubbs
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Human Figure, Anterior View (Intended for a Plate That was Never Published) by George Stubbs

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203437

View License

Human Figure, Anterior View (Intended for a Plate That was Never Published) by George Stubbs

More