https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203470
Mountainous Landscape with Lake and Figure in Foreground
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203470

View License

