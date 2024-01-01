rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203481
School of St. Rocco, Venice, Study of Curved Decoration
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

School of St. Rocco, Venice, Study of Curved Decoration

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203481

View License

School of St. Rocco, Venice, Study of Curved Decoration

More