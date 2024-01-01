rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203505
Fredegonda at the Deathbed of Praetextatus
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fredegonda at the Deathbed of Praetextatus

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203505

View License

Fredegonda at the Deathbed of Praetextatus

More