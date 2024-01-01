rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203523
The Parthenon from the North End of the Eastern Portico of the Propylae, Evening Light
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203523

View License

