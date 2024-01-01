rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203526
Billheads recording clothing purchased by Robert W. Stevenson from E. & S.R. Richards, clothiers, London.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Billheads recording clothing purchased by Robert W. Stevenson from E. & S.R. Richards, clothiers, London.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203526

View License

Billheads recording clothing purchased by Robert W. Stevenson from E. & S.R. Richards, clothiers, London.

More