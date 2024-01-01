https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203526Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBillheads recording clothing purchased by Robert W. Stevenson from E. & S.R. Richards, clothiers, London.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203526View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 969 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2828 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3309 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3309 px | 300 dpi | 38.79 MBFree DownloadBillheads recording clothing purchased by Robert W. Stevenson from E. & S.R. Richards, clothiers, London.More