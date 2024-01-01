https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203528Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIn loving memory of Frederick Charles : the dear little son of Sidney and Edith Penny : who died February 12th, 1911 : aged 5 years and 11 months.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203528View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 802 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2340 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2739 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 802 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2739 px | 300 dpi | 32.11 MBFree DownloadIn loving memory of Frederick Charles : the dear little son of Sidney and Edith Penny : who died February 12th, 1911 : aged 5 years and 11 months.More