The cabinet : containing portraits of Sir R. Peel, The Duke, Lord Lyndhurst, Lord Stanley, Sir H. Hardinge, Earl Aberdeen…
The cabinet : containing portraits of Sir R. Peel, The Duke, Lord Lyndhurst, Lord Stanley, Sir H. Hardinge, Earl Aberdeen, Sir J. Graham / drawn on stone by Charles J. Basebé.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203575

