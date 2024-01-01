https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203580Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Medal: Frederick and Augusta, Prince and Princess of WalesOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203580View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1186 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3460 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4049 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4049 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 47.47 MBFree DownloadDesign for a Medal: Frederick and Augusta, Prince and Princess of WalesMore