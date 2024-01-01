rawpixel
London Cries: A Girl with a Basket on Her Head ("Lights for the Cats, Liver for the Dogs")
London Cries: A Girl with a Basket on Her Head ("Lights for the Cats, Liver for the Dogs")

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203589

View License

