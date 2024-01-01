rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203619
Tea Party at Lord Harrington's House, St. James's
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tea Party at Lord Harrington's House, St. James's

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203619

View License

Tea Party at Lord Harrington's House, St. James's

More