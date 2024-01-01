https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203691Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSketches from Life in Paris: Man with Hanks of RopeOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203691View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1032 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3010 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3164 x 3679 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3164 x 3679 px | 300 dpi | 33.32 MBFree DownloadSketches from Life in Paris: Man with Hanks of RopeMore