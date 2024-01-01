https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203719Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Old Parish Church and Village, Hampton-on-Thames, Middlesex, 18th centuryOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203719View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 926 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3327 x 2568 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3327 x 2568 px | 300 dpi | 24.46 MBFree DownloadThe Old Parish Church and Village, Hampton-on-Thames, Middlesex, 18th centuryMore