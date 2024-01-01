https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203720Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Brahmin Committing his Daughter Coraly to the Care of BlandfordOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203720View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 949 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2769 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3240 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3240 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.98 MBFree DownloadThe Brahmin Committing his Daughter Coraly to the Care of BlandfordMore